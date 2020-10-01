Slovakia Accuses Russian Special Services of Attempts to Recruit Slovak Civil Servants

The Slovak counterintelligence service claims that employees of the Russian special services operating in Slovakia under diplomatic cover have tried to infiltrate the state bodies of the republic by establishing relations with civil servants

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) The Slovak counterintelligence service claims that employees of the Russian special services operating in Slovakia under diplomatic cover have tried to infiltrate the state bodies of the republic by establishing relations with civil servants.

Earlier in the day, the Slovak Information Service (SIS), the country's counterintelligence agency, published an open part of its 2019 annual report.

"The activities of the Russian special services are directed against the interests of Slovakia as a member of the European Union and NATO. Employees of these special services operating in the territory of Slovakia, mainly under diplomatic cover, sought to infiltrate the central bodies of state structures and the security system," the report read.

According to SIS, Russian intelligence officers regularly participated in events in the field of energy and security, while trying to establish close contacts with people who directly work with statesmen and have access to classified information on issues related to the EU and NATO.

The report also notes the activity of Chinese special services that were mainly interested in obtaining data related to information and telecommunication technologies.

Among other priorities of foreign intelligence services operating in Slovakia in 2019, SIS notes issues of arms control, cybersecurity, visits of Slovak leadership to Ukraine and the Balkan states, as well as the Slovak presidential election.