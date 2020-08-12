UrduPoint.com
Slovakia Sends Humanitarian Aid To Explosion-Hit Beirut - Interior Minister

Umer Jamshaid 36 minutes ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 01:20 AM

Slovakia Sends Humanitarian Aid to Explosion-Hit Beirut - Interior Minister

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Slovakia has sent humanitarian cargo worth about 60,000 Euros ($70,380) to Beirut to assist citizens affected by the recent massive explosion in the port of Beirut, Roman Mikulec, the Slovak interior minister, said on Tuesday.

"I am glad that today we can send our help to people in need in Beirut. This is a joint action of several ministries and departments, as well as a number of non-governmental organizations," Mikulec stated, adding that the cargo's weight was more than six tonnes.

The minister added that his country also provided the local authorities with 100,000 euros to deal with the aftermath of the blast.

According to Mikulex, humanitarian aid included medications and food sets for people who became homeless due to the explosion.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan announced that his country had sent the third plane with humanitarian aid to Lebanon, noting that the overall weight of the humanitarian cargo delivered to the country by Armenia was 36 tonnes.

A powerful explosion ripped through the Lebanese capital last Tuesday, leveling the port and killing about 200 people. According to the authorities, the blast was caused by 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate, confiscated by the customs services in 2014 and improperly stored since then.

