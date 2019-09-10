UrduPoint.com
Slovenian Delegation Led By Prime Minister Arrives In Moscow For Official Visit

Tue 10th September 2019

Slovenian Delegation Led by Prime Minister Arrives in Moscow for Official Visit

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) A delegation of Slovenian officials, headed by Prime Minister Marjan Sarec, has arrived in the Russian capital for a two-day official visit, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

Aside from Sarec, the delegation includes Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Miro Cerar, Economic Development Minister Zdravko Pocivalsek, Culture Minister Zoran Poznic and Ljubljana Mayor Zoran Jankovic. Their plane has already landed at the Vnukovo-2 airport and was greeted by Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and Russian Ambassador to Slovenia Doku Zavgaev.

Sarec is in Moscow for a reciprocal visit at the invitation of Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev, who himself visited Slovenia in July 2015.

The Russian embassy in Slovenia has confirmed to Sputnik that the sides are expected to hold a number of talks on issues pertaining to bilateral relations and economic cooperation, and to sign an intergovernmental agreement on collaboration around culture, education and sports.

The sides are also expected to adopt a roadmap of consultations between their foreign ministries in 2020 and a three-year cooperation agreement between Moscow and Ljubljana.

The Slovenian delegation will also visit the Park Pobedy (Victory Park) in Moscow to attend the opening ceremony of a memorial dedicated to Slovenian men and women who were killed in World War II.

Your Thoughts and Comments

