Smith Axed As Australia Name T20 World Cup Sqaud
Sumaira FH Published May 01, 2024 | 08:40 AM
Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2024) Former captain Steve Smith and rising talent Jake Fraser-McGurk were notable omissions as Australia named their T20 World Cup squad on Wednesday.
All-rounder Mitchell Marsh will captain the side, while veteran opening batsman David Warner has been picked for what is shaping as his final international tournament.
"Mitchell has been an exemplary player and leader within the group for a long period of time," said cricket Australia chair Mike Baird.
Test skipper Pat Cummins, paceman Mitchell Starc and explosive batting all-rounder Glenn Maxwell are among the experienced players in the 15-man squad, with 11 having taken part in the 2021 T20 World Cup-winning campaign.
Selector George Bailey said there had been "long conversations" about whether to include talismanic batsman Smith in the side, following a dip in his limited-overs form.
Bailey said selectors would be keeping a close eye on the 22-year-old Fraser-McGurk, who has been in rampant batting form for the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.
"Ultimately the balance of the final 15 needs to provide the best chance of being successful in this campaign," Bailey said.
The Twenty20 World Cup will be played in the United States and West Indies in June.
Australia squad for T20 World Cup:
Mitchell Marsh (capt), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa
Recent Stories
Govt reduces petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre
Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah
Statement of Engro Corporation - LNG Case Decision
Wasim Akram touches fans’ hearts by new look
Empowering women for employment is the need of hour, says Sadaffe Abid
Global study reveals Pakistan’s inadequate measures against Tobacco Industry
Co-Working Center launched in Okara under PITB’s e-Earn program
BHC judges recommend legal action over agencies interference into judicial matte ..
Third Women T20I: Pakistan to face West Indies today
Mahira Khan delights at Arijit Singh’s concert in Dubai
Dubai Customs Celebrates World Intellectual Property Day, Honors Schools and Uni ..
Vivo Reveals Durefishan Saleem as Brand Ambassador for its Upcoming Y100 Smartph ..
More Stories From World
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - collated30 minutes ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 3rd update7 hours ago
-
Amazon triples quarterly profit as cloud and ads grow7 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League result7 hours ago
-
Police use tear gas, rubber bullets in Georgia pro-EU protest crackdown7 hours ago
-
Changpeng Zhao, the 'normal guy' who conquered crypto8 hours ago
-
Blinken says first Jordan aid trucks leaving to Gaza through Erez crossing9 hours ago
-
Mueller starts for Bayern, Tchouameni back for Real Madrid9 hours ago
-
UN rights chief 'troubled' by tough police action against pro-Palestinian protesters at US universit ..9 hours ago
-
Pakistan’s Ambassador to UAE meets Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah9 hours ago
-
Blinken demands 'no more delays' by Hamas on truce deal9 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP/WTA Madrid Open results - 2nd update10 hours ago