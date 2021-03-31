UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Soldiers Arrested After Niger 'attempted Coup'

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 02:25 PM

Soldiers arrested after Niger 'attempted coup'

Soldiers were arrested in Niger after an "attempted coup" early Wednesday, a security source said, adding "the situation is under control

Niamey, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Soldiers were arrested in Niger after an "attempted coup" early Wednesday, a security source said, adding "the situation is under control.""There were some arrests among a few members of the army who are behind this attempted coup.

The Presidential Guard retaliated, preventing this group of soldiers from approaching the presidential palace," said the source, speaking after residents reported hearing bursts of gunfire in the night in the capital Niamey.

