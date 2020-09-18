Somali President Appoints New Prime Minister - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed has appointed Mohamed Hussein Roble as the new prime minister of the country, Somalia's media reported.

The Garowe Online radio broadcaster reported that Roble had earlier worked for international organizations.

In late July, the Somali parliament voted to oust Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire over his failure to deliver political promises and called on the president to appoint a new prime minister.