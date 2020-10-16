Somalian President Urges US to Keep Troops Presence in Country

Somalian President Mohamed Farmaajo seeks to continue security cooperation with the US following reports about a possible withdrawal of US troops from the African country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) Somalian President Mohamed Farmaajo seeks to continue security cooperation with the US following reports about a possible withdrawal of US troops from the African country.

Earlier this week, media reports indicated that US President Donald Trump had expressed the desire to withdraw US troops from Somalia. This will allow Trump to keep his campaign promises and return servicemen back home.

"The United States military support to Somalia has enabled us to effectively combat Al-Shabab and secure the Horn of Africa. A victory through this journey and for Somali-US partnership can only be achieved through continuous security partnership and capacity building support," Farmaajo said on Twitter.

The US military has about 700 troops in Somalia - mostly from Special Operations forces - who have been helping local authorities to fight against Al-Shabab terrorist group. Al-Shabab emerged in Somalia in 2006 and has been responsible for numerous terrorist attacks throughout the region. Al-Shabab has sworn allegiance to the Al-Qaeda terror group, which is banned in Russia.

In 2019, a report emerged that the United States was planning to reduce its military presence in the African country and reduce the intensity of airstrikes against Al-Shabab.