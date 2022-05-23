(@iemziishan)

MOGADISHU , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Somalia's newly elected President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud on Monday assumed the office of the country's presidency a week after he was elected by the Horn of Africa country's both houses of parliament.

In a ceremony at the country's presidential palace in the capital Mogadishu, former President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed Farmajo handed over the power to Sheikh Mohamud.

"I will consult with President Farmajo wherever he is," the new president announced in a joint address at the ceremony.

In his speech, the former president confirmed that 5,000 Somali soldiers are in Eritrea who have completed their training and are waiting to return to their country.

"It is a good step forward for our country. We are seeing here a peaceful transfer of power today," Ali Ibrahim, a Mogadishu resident, told Anadolu Agency after the ceremony.

Somalia has witnessed more than a year and a half of political tiffs over the delayed elections that polarized the country's citizens.

Mohamud, who served as the 8th president of the country between 2012 and 2017, was elected the president on May 15 when he defeated the incumbent Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, known as Farmajo, who remained in the office for more than a year after his constitutional mandate expired last year.

On Somalia's smooth transfer of power, spokesperson for Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Executive Secretary Nuur Mohamud Sheekh told Anadolu Agency: "It means a lot for Somalia. It certainly gained regional and international attention with renewed hope for democracy in Somalia.

"Somalia is a founder member of IGAD and all the regional leaders have welcomed the Somali-led and owned process that culminated into the peaceful outcome of the electoral process."Sheekh added: "We hope that this shall further lead to the consolidation of peace and stability in the country which is important for regional economic integration."