Some 100 People Were on White Island During Eruption, Some Remain Missing - Prime Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2019) About 100 people were on or near New Zealand's White Island when a volcano started to erupt there, and some of them are still missing, country's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the National Emergency Management Agency said that the volcano on White Island had started to erupt.

"We believe about 100 people were on or around the island and some are unaccounted for," the prime minister said at a press conference, as quoted by the TVNZ broadcaster.

She stressed that some people had been injured as a result of the natural disaster.

"A number of people are injured and being transported to shore," Ardern added.

The number of injured people could reportedly stand at 20 but it may further increase.

The volcano on White Island is the most active in New Zealand. The latest eruption took place here in 2013.