UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Some 1.3 Million People In Southwestern Japan Told To Evacuate Due To Floods - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 10:50 AM

Some 1.3 Million People in Southwestern Japan Told to Evacuate Due to Floods - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2020) Japan has placed evacuation warnings for 1.28 million people living in four southwestern prefectures amid heavy rainfall, floods and landslides, the NHK broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing local authorities.

The Japan Meteorological Agency has issued a highest-level heavy rain emergency warning on Monday for the residents of Kyushu island, prompting local officials to place evacuation orders for Fukuoka, Kumamoto, Nagasaki and Oita prefectures.

Southwestern Japan has been struck by floods and landslides since Saturday. Heavy rains left 52 people dead, and 12 more were missing. Over 7,000 households lost electricity in the affected prefectures.

Officials say more serious damage is expected and urge residents to evacuate to buildings with strong foundations if they are unable to get to an emergency shelter.

Emergency workers and some 10,000 soldiers are engaged in search and rescue missions.

Related Topics

Dead Electricity Kumamoto Oita Fukuoka Nagasaki Japan Million Rains

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 7, 2020 in Pakistan

37 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Paraguay FM discuss bilateral ..

8 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Croatian counterpart discuss b ..

9 hours ago

UAE is keen to support and promote the Arab-Chines ..

9 hours ago

UAE plans to conduct more than two million Covid-1 ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.