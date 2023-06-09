UrduPoint.com

Some 27,500 Citizens Of Japan's Shizuoka Ordered To Evacuate Over Landslides - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published June 09, 2023 | 06:50 AM

Some 27,500 Citizens of Japan's Shizuoka Ordered to Evacuate Over Landslides - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2023) An evacuation order has been issued for about 27,500 residents of the Japanese prefecture of Shizuoka due to the risk of landslides caused by torrential rains, Japanese broadcaster NHK reported on Friday.

The fourth out of five possible danger levels has been declared in the region over the risk of landslides caused by torrential rains brought by Typhoon Mawar last week. The fourth danger level means people must evacuate to a shelter while it is still possible.

Japanese media reported on Thursday that the order had been issued for over 203,300 people in the city of Hamamatsu and almost 2,300 residents of the city of Kosai to evacuate the elderly and people with limited mobility.

