MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) Almost 40 percent of Moscow's COVID-19 patients whose condition was grave enough to require artificial ventilation are under 40 years old, the operational headquarters for preventing the spread of coronavirus said on Sunday, stressing that COVID-19 is dangerous for everyone regardless of age.

"The operational headquarters for the control and monitoring the situation with coronavirus in Moscow reminds that all Muscovites need to stay at home, regardless of their age.

Statistics show that the disease is severe not only in elderly Muscovites. Almost half of patients with severe lung damage are people under 60, their share of the total number of severe patients is 45 percent, 15 percent of severe patients are under 40," the headquarters said, adding that "almost 40 percent of patients on ventilators are under 40."

As of Sunday, Russia confirmed 1,534 COVID-19 cases in the country, and 1,014 of them were registered in Moscow.