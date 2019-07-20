UrduPoint.com
Some 60 Palestinians Injured In Clashes With Israeli Troops In Gaza Strip -Health Ministry

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 20th July 2019 | 12:10 AM

Some 60 Palestinians Injured in Clashes With Israeli Troops in Gaza Strip -Health Ministry

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2019) At least 58 Palestinians were injured on Friday in clashes with Israeli troops in the Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Health Ministry's spokeswoman told Sputnik.

In March 2018, the Palestinians started the continuous campaign of protests dubbed the Great March of Return on the border with Israel.

Albeit the protests significantly diminished in scope after the conflict parties, with the mediation of Egypt and the United Nations, managed to negotiate easing the Gaza Strip blockade in April, protests continue to take place weekly on Fridays.

"On the 67th Friday of the Great March of Return 58 Palestinians were injured in clashes with the Israeli troops on the border of the Gaza Strip," Wafaa Yagi said, adding that 25 of them sustained gunshot wounds.

The 67th Friday of the Great March of Return was held amid calls for mass burning Israeli flags in response to their hoisting in a number of Arab capitals.

