Some States Lost Ability to Critically Assess Ukraine Bio Labs Situation - Antonov

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2022) Some nations have lost their ability to assess critically the situation regarding the biological laboratories in Ukraine and do not seem to be concerned about the intended transfer of the US Defense Department's unfinished biological programs from Ukraine to third countries, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov said in an interview.

"Some states lost the ability to look at the situation critically a long time ago," Antonov told Newsweek. "They are not bothered by the fact that in Ukraine the outbreaks of diseases caused by the above-mentioned pathogens have become more frequent. Neither do they question the Pentagon's intentions to transfer unfinished programs from Ukraine to third countries."

Antonov said Bulgaria, the Czech Republic and the Baltic states are potential countries for the transfer of the US Defense Department's unfinished biological programs.

The Russian ambassador said the US Defense Department-funded biological research was carried out in Ukraine with "a glaring case of biosafety neglect" and contradicts the Biological Weapons Convention (BTWC). Antonov demanded answers from Washington about the biological laboratories in Ukraine as well as in other countries, noting that the facilities do not satisfy the United States' international commitments.

"The risks posed by biological agents, including their falling into the wrong hands or a laboratory leakage are on a par with nuclear and chemical proliferation," Antonov said. "Rapid scientific and technological progress increases the danger inherent in dual use research.

.. Sensitive information on experiments aimed at creation of hybrid, more dangerous strains may well be a target of cyberattacks. Not to mention the fact that no one is immune from a human error or inadvertent release of particularly contagious pathogens into the environment."

Antonov noted that more than 50 US Defense Department-supervised laboratories are located in close proximity to the Russian borders.

According to the Chinese foreign ministry, the number of such facilities worldwide stands at at least 336 worldwide.

Antonov went on to say in the interview that the research activities are conducted under conditions of utmost secrecy, resulting in the worsening of the epidemiological situation in the countries that obtain US assistance.

"Washington and Kiev do not disclose their dubious projects - implemented since 2016 under the code Names of UP-4, Flu-Flyaway, P-781- even in the annual reports under the BTWC," he said. "Such behavior can only point to the fact that the United States and Ukraine have something to hide."

On Wednesday, Russia submitted a draft resolution to the UN Security Council on forming a commission to investigate Moscow's claims presented a complaint against the United States and Ukraine regarding their compliance with the Biological Weapons Convention for activities undertaken in biological laboratories on Ukrainian territory. The draft resolution was not adopted because there were not enough votes in its favor.