MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2021) Sotheby's said it will offer a preview of the Russian Pictures series that will be up for auction in London next month at an exhibition in Moscow from Thursday to Friday.

The collection includes 19th and 20th century paintings by some of the most prominent Russian artists including Kuzma Petrov-Vodkin, Alexander Deineka, Petr Konchalovsky and Nikolai Roerich. Additionally, highlights will be on exhibit from a private collection of Post-War Soviet Art on December 1, the auction house said.

"The exhibition of highlights is the first of its kind to be staged by Sotheby's in Moscow since 2019 and follows its inaugural selling exhibition of Russian and Western art held in the city in September," the statement read.

The London auction follows "strong results for Russian art at Sotheby's in June this year" ” with $19.

3 million in sales, which the auction house says is more than the totals of all other London auction houses holding Russian sales combined, and $40 million sales in 2020.

The Moscow preview will showcase such works as Petrov-Vodkin's "Still Life with Apples", with an estimated price range from 2,500,000 -3,500,000 Pounds ($3.4 million - $4.8 million), and Konchalovsky's "Still Life with Teapot and Tray" from 280,000 - 350,000 pounds. Roerich's "Chamber in Sadko's Palace" is estimated at 40,000 - 60,000 pounds.

Highlights from the Post-War Soviet Art private collection include pieces by Ilya Kabakov, Erik Bulatov, Dmitry Krasnopevtsev, Vladimir Weisberg, Oleg Tselkov and Oleg Vassiliev.