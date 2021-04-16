Source Says US Warned EU About Plans to Impose New Sanctions on Russia

UrduPoint.com
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 06:26 PM

The United States has warned the European Union in advance of its plans to impose new sanctions on Russia, a high-ranking source in the bloc told reporters on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) The United States has warned the European Union in advance of its plans to impose new sanctions on Russia, a high-ranking source in the bloc told reporters on Friday.

According to the source, the EU is happy to have close cooperation with new US administration, which is quite different from relations with the team of ex-US President Donald Trump.

