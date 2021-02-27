UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Africa Receives Second Batch Of Johnson & Johnson Jabs

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 10:01 PM

South Africa receives second batch of Johnson & Johnson jabs

South Africa on Saturday received its second consignment of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines, the health minister said, as the continent's hardest-hit country scrambles to shore up its inoculation drive

Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :South Africa on Saturday received its second consignment of Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccines, the health minister said, as the continent's hardest-hit country scrambles to shore up its inoculation drive.

The country of almost 59 million people, which has seen nearly 50,000 succumb to the virus, has been widely criticised for a slow procurement of vaccines and lack of strategy.

Health minister Zweli Mkhize tweeted that the second tranche of Johnson & Johnson vaccines had touched down at OR Tambo International airport.

"It comes as the majority of initial doses received two weeks ago have been administered to healthcare workers," Mkhize tweeted as the precious cargo landed in the financial capital Johannesburg.

According to the ministry over 63,600 healthcare workers have been vaccinated since inoculations began 11 days ago.

Transported by the national carrier, South African Airways, some 80,000 doses arrived from Brussels, according to local media.

The ministry said it was procuring vaccines in small tranches "to minimise stock standing still in Belgium or here in South Africa.

" "We are opting for smaller, more frequent batches to South Africa," ministry spokesman Popo Maja told AFP, adding that it expects to have secured at least 200,000 doses by the end of March.

Authorities plan to continue immunising healthcare workers under the current first phase.

The elderly, teachers, miners, police officers, soldiers, civil servants and people older than 18 with co-morbidities will be vaccinated in the next phase of the three-phase rollout campaign.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday called for journalists to also be considered for inoculation along with these other essential service providers.

Unlike the AstraZeneca vaccines, which South Africa first procured but later opted not to use, Johnson & Johnson's shots are believed to be effective against the country's 501Y.V2 variant.

South Africa has indicated it will source a variety of vaccines from multiple manufacturers as it continues its inoculation drive, with the threat of a deadly third wave feared as it heads towards the winter season from May.

It plans to inoculate 40 million people, or two-thirds of the population, to achieve some level of herd immunity.

Related Topics

Africa Police Immunity Brussels Johannesburg Belgium South Africa March May Media From Million Airport

Recent Stories

Mega development package to be announced for Sindh ..

34 seconds ago

Panama's Ex-President Martinelli Slams Seizure of ..

36 seconds ago

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

37 seconds ago

CPO Rawalpindi transferred to KPK

41 seconds ago

Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider pays tribute to ..

3 minutes ago

Popyrin crushes Cilic's Singapore title hopes

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.