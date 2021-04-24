(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun met with Mexico's undersecretary of Foreign Relations Cameron Moreno Toscano on his trip to Latin America to discuss Fukushima and other issues.

During their meeting Choi expressed South Korea's concerns over Japan's decision to release the radioactive water from the Fukushima plant disaster into the ocean and has requested for support and cooperation from Mexico that shares the Pacific Ocean with the country.

In response, Moreno agreed with South Korea's concerns over sea contamination the discharge of the water could cause and highlighted the urgency of the problem by stating that each affected country must be heard.

Moreno also added that Mexico would consider cooperating with the international community to solve this issue.

On Friday, South Korea and eight member states of the Central American Integration System (SICA) signed a joined statement expressing their "deep concerns" over the Fukushima issue.

Japan approved a plan to release over one million tonnes of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear plant into the ocean on April 13. The decision was met with backlash from neighbouring fishing industries and globally.