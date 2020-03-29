South Korea Reports 105 New COVID19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Total Death Toll at 152 - KCDC

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2020) South Korea registered 105 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours; 222 people have recovered in the same period, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The day before, 146 new coronavirus cases were registered in the country. There are now 9,583 confirmed coronavirus cases in South Korea, according to KCDC; 152 people have died from the disease.

The day before the death toll was 144.

In the past 24 hours, 222 people have recovered from COVID-19 in South Korea. The total number of recovered individuals in South Korea now stands at 5,033.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak a pandemic on March 11. According to the Johns Hopkins University count, over 662,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed globally and more than 30,000 people have died from COVID-19.