South Korea Seeks to Hold Meeting With Biden as Soon as Possible - Korean Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) South Korea is seeking a meeting between United State's President Joe Biden and South Korean Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun as soon as possible amid the US statement on coordinating policy toward North Korea, the Korean foreign ministry spokesperson, Choi Young-sam, said on Tuesday.

Last week, the US presidential administration's spokesman, Jen Psaki, said that the US wants to work closely with South Korea, Japan and other allies amid concerns about North Korea's nuclear program.

"Our government's position is that we intend to push for high-level communication and exchanges with the Biden administration at an early date," Choi said at a briefing, as the Yonhap news agency reported.

The spokesperson added that South Korea appreciated the desire of the US to cooperate and together they would work on the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and settlement of permanent peace.