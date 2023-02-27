South Korean Defense Ministry Refuses Once More to Send Weapons to Ukraine

South Korea will not go back on its refusal to supply weapons to Ukraine, a Defense Ministry spokesman said Monday after the Ukrainian ambassador continued to press Seoul for lethal aid

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) South Korea will not go back on its refusal to supply weapons to Ukraine, a Defense Ministry spokesman said Monday after the Ukrainian ambassador continued to press Seoul for lethal aid.

"The South Korean government remains steadfast in its resolve not to provide Ukraine with lethal weapons," the spokesman told a news briefing.

South Korea has been sending humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and contributing to its reconstruction efforts, the spokesman added.

He said he would not comment on a suggestion made by Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak to Korean media last week that consultations on arms deliveries were already underway.

Ukrainian Ambassador to South Korea Dmytro Ponomarenko reiterated on Monday that Kiev hoped Seoul would find a way to send weapons to conflict-hit Ukraine without delay to bolster its "counteroffensive" capabilities.