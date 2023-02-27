UrduPoint.com

South Korean Defense Ministry Refuses Once More To Send Weapons To Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published February 27, 2023 | 09:49 PM

South Korean Defense Ministry Refuses Once More to Send Weapons to Ukraine

South Korea will not go back on its refusal to supply weapons to Ukraine, a Defense Ministry spokesman said Monday after the Ukrainian ambassador continued to press Seoul for lethal aid

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) South Korea will not go back on its refusal to supply weapons to Ukraine, a Defense Ministry spokesman said Monday after the Ukrainian ambassador continued to press Seoul for lethal aid.

"The South Korean government remains steadfast in its resolve not to provide Ukraine with lethal weapons," the spokesman told a news briefing.

South Korea has been sending humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and contributing to its reconstruction efforts, the spokesman added.

He said he would not comment on a suggestion made by Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak to Korean media last week that consultations on arms deliveries were already underway.

Ukrainian Ambassador to South Korea Dmytro Ponomarenko reiterated on Monday that Kiev hoped Seoul would find a way to send weapons to conflict-hit Ukraine without delay to bolster its "counteroffensive" capabilities.

Related Topics

Ukraine Seoul Kiev South Korea North Korea Media Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Abu Dhabi University del ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Abu Dhabi University delegation

5 minutes ago
 Emirati medical delegation meets with Syrian Healt ..

Emirati medical delegation meets with Syrian Health Minister

5 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organis ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment organises 9th National Dialogue for C ..

20 minutes ago
 Street criminal arrested after encounter, accompli ..

Street criminal arrested after encounter, accomplices escape

7 minutes ago
 Hungary Supports China's Plan for Settlement in Uk ..

Hungary Supports China's Plan for Settlement in Ukraine - Orban

7 minutes ago
 Canada Sanctions 12 Senior Officials From IRGC, Ir ..

Canada Sanctions 12 Senior Officials From IRGC, Iranian Law Enforcement Forces

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.