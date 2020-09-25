South Korean Leader Vows to Respond to Any Threats to Compatriots Coming From North Korea

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Friday that Seoul would react to any threats to the lives of citizens of his country coming from North Korea a day after the South Korean Defense Ministry said that a fisheries official had been shot dead in the DPRK.

"(I) promise that the government and the military will respond resolutely to any act of threatening the people's lives and safety," Moon said at the 72nd Armed Forces Day ceremony in the city of Icheon, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The president added that South Korea could "make, keep and build up peace" by ensuring a strong defense posture.

South Korea's 47-year-old fisheries official went missing on September 21 in the afternoon while on duty on an inspection boat near the South-North border. On Thursday, the South Korea Defense Ministry said that he had been shot dead in the North Korean waters, as well as demanded from Pyongyang explanations and punishment of those responsible. Moon described the incident as shocking.