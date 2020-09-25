UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

South Korean Leader Vows To Respond To Any Threats To Compatriots Coming From North Korea

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 07:40 AM

South Korean Leader Vows to Respond to Any Threats to Compatriots Coming From North Korea

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Friday that Seoul would react to any threats to the lives of citizens of his country coming from North Korea a day after the South Korean Defense Ministry said that a fisheries official had been shot dead in the DPRK.

"(I) promise that the government and the military will respond resolutely to any act of threatening the people's lives and safety," Moon said at the 72nd Armed Forces Day ceremony in the city of Icheon, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency.

The president added that South Korea could "make, keep and build up peace" by ensuring a strong defense posture.

South Korea's 47-year-old fisheries official went missing on September 21 in the afternoon while on duty on an inspection boat near the South-North border. On Thursday, the South Korea Defense Ministry said that he had been shot dead in the North Korean waters, as well as demanded from Pyongyang explanations and punishment of those responsible. Moon described the incident as shocking.

Related Topics

Dead Pyongyang Seoul South Korea North Korea September Border From Government

Recent Stories

UNWTO launches Tourism Recovery Tracker

6 hours ago

Dubai Police fine woman for violating COVID-19 pre ..

6 hours ago

&#039;UAE law ensuring equal pay for men and women ..

7 hours ago

Dubai Economy fines 24 businesses, warns five for ..

7 hours ago

Sports message of love between people, communities ..

8 hours ago

Lawyer Representing Venezuelan Gov't in Gold Battl ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.