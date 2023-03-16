UrduPoint.com

South Korean President Says North Will Pay For Provocations - Reports

Sumaira FH Published March 16, 2023 | 08:10 AM

South Korean President Says North Will Pay for Provocations - Reports

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2023) South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol said at a meeting of the country's National Security Council (NSC) on Thursday after the launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) by North Korea that Pyongyang will pay for provocations, the Yonhap news agency reported.

North Korea on Thursday morning fired an ICBM from the outskirts of Pyongyang eastward, the Japanese Defense Ministry reported earlier. The missile flew for about 70 minutes and is believed to have fallen outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone. It covered a distance of 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) and its maximum flight altitude was 6,000 kilometers (3,728 miles).

Yoon attended a South Korean NSC meeting before departing for Japan for a summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, which will discuss, among other things, bilateral cooperation, as well as trilateral interaction between Tokyo, Seoul and Washington, for complete denuclearization of North Korea.

"North Korea will certainly pay for reckless provocations," Yoon told the NSC meeting.

He stressed the need to strengthen security cooperation with the United States and Japan.

According to Yonhap, Yoon also ordered the military to thoroughly conduct ongoing military drills with the US.

The South Korean NSC condemned North Korea's ICBM launch as a violation of UN Security Council resolutions and a provocation that escalates tensions on the Korean Peninsula and threatens regional peace.

South Korea and the United States on Monday started an 11-day Freedom Shield joint exercise, along with separate large-scale field maneuvers called Warrior Shield, amid Seoul's tougher rhetoric against Pyongyang.

Related Topics

Prime Minister United Nations Washington Tokyo Pyongyang Seoul Japan United States North Korea From

Recent Stories

UAE to invest USD30 billion in South Korea over th ..

UAE to invest USD30 billion in South Korea over the next few years

7 hours ago
 Eighth Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place i ..

Eighth Rally Against Pension Reform Taking Place in Paris Ahead of Key Vote in P ..

8 hours ago
 Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where ..

Austin Tells Shoigu US WIll Continue to Fly Where International Law Allows - Pen ..

8 hours ago
 Bank collapse 'part of the game' for Texas fest st ..

Bank collapse 'part of the game' for Texas fest startups

8 hours ago
 German Police Confiscate Massive Bitcoin Stash Wor ..

German Police Confiscate Massive Bitcoin Stash Worth Over $46Mln

8 hours ago
 French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter ..

French Military Expert Says Russian Su-27 Fighter Jet Could Not Hit US Drone

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.