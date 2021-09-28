UrduPoint.com

South Korean Security Council Expresses Regret Over North's Missile Launch - Presidency

Sumaira FH 8 hours ago Tue 28th September 2021 | 12:00 PM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Members of the National Security Council (NSC) of South Korea expressed regrets over the launch of a North Korean ballistic missile, during an urgent meeting chaired by National Security Adviser Suh Hoon on Tuesday, the South Korean president office said.

Reports indicated that North Korea fired an unidentified projectile in the eastern direction, toward the Sea of Japan early Tuesday, without providing further details.

"Members of the NSC permanent committee closely observed the missile launch by North Korea and the motive (behind it), and, having expressed regrets concerning the launch at the time when stability on the Korean peninsula is extremely important, decided to keep an eye on further actions by North Korea and closely consult with the countries involved, starting with the US," the NSC statement said.

Tuesday's launch is the sixth in 2021 for Pyongyang. Before that, on September 15, North Korea fired two ballistic missiles in the direction of the Sea of Japan, and the rockets flew about 800 kilometers (497 miles) at the height of 60 kilometers (37 miles) and over.

Several days before, the country tested long-range cruise missile, with rockets covering 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) range.

Ballistic missile launches contradict the United Nations Security Council resolution. However, North Korea describes the launches as substantiated defense efforts and holds South Korea and the United States responsible for the tensions on the Korean peninsula.

North Korea's Ambassador to the UN Kim Song said at the 76th UN General Assembly in New York that his country was eligible to defend itself and test weapons to counter the external aggression, but North Korea would not do harm to neighboring countries and the United States. The ambassador noted that Pyongyang was ready for a dialog if the US gave up the hostile policies and stopped military drills on the Korean peninsula.

