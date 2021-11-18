UrduPoint.com

Southern Separatists Disobey, Blackmail Yemeni Interior Ministry - Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 07:50 PM

Southern Separatists Disobey, Blackmail Yemeni Interior Ministry - Official

Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) is against the incorporation of their armed groups into government forces, using the security issue to blackmail the government, Yemeni Interior Minister Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Ali Heydan told Sputnik on Thursday

SEIYUN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) is against the incorporation of their armed groups into government forces, using the security issue to blackmail the government, Yemeni Interior Minister Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Ali Heydan told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The brothers from the Transitional Council did not agree to fulfill the commitments of the Riyadh Agreement concluded between us in 2020. They believe that if the units affiliated with the council are included in the internal affairs or defense ministry, the significance of the council will be lost. The members of the council are holding talks with the government on other political and economic matters, but using security and military issues as a means of putting pressure on the government if it does not fulfill what external forces demand they do," the minister said.

The official also stated that the only way to establish security in the territories under STC control is to observe security and military agreements, stipulating the incorporation of all military STC units into the Yemeni internal ministry.

The Riyadh Agreement was signed on November 5, 2019 between the Republic of Yemen Government (ROYG) and the United Arab Emirates-backed STC. The agreement involved several political, security and economic provisions, such as the establishment of a new government which includes the STC, the disarmament and integration of military units under the interior affairs and defense ministries, support of the Yemeni economy, as well as the demilitarization of Aden.

In the summer of 2019, the STC took control of security in South Yemen. Its member groups supported the disintegration of Yemen into two independent states and were supported by UAE funding. The agreements concluded with the mediation of Saudi Arabia in Riyadh at the end of 2020 have not been fulfilled.

Related Topics

Interior Minister Yemen UAE Riyadh Aden Saudi Arabia November 2019 2020 All From Government Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

New Zealand’s FM eyes working with UAE on foster ..

New Zealand’s FM eyes working with UAE on fostering ‘religious tolerance’

1 minute ago
 Harris Says Not Discussing 2024 Plans With Biden Y ..

Harris Says Not Discussing 2024 Plans With Biden Yet

7 minutes ago
 CM condemns Indian forces barbarity

CM condemns Indian forces barbarity

7 minutes ago
 US, Malaysia Agree to Sign Semiconductor Supply Ch ..

US, Malaysia Agree to Sign Semiconductor Supply Chain Memorandum in 2022

8 minutes ago
 Pfizer says to sell 10 mn Covid-19 treatments to U ..

Pfizer says to sell 10 mn Covid-19 treatments to US for $5.3 bn

8 minutes ago
 ECP is responsible to use EVM in next elections: S ..

ECP is responsible to use EVM in next elections: Shibli Faraz

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.