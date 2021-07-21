UrduPoint.com
Spain Arrests UK Citizen At US Request Over 2020 Twitter Hack - Justice Dept

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 07:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Spanish police have arrested at the request of US authorities a Briton wanted in connection with a Twitter hack last year that compromised more than 100 high-profile accounts on the microblogging service, the Justice Department announced on Wednesday.

Joseph O'Connor, 22, was arrested "on multiple charges in connection with the July 2020 hack of Twitter that resulted in the compromise of over 130 Twitter accounts, including those belonging to politicians, celebrities and companies," the Justice Department said in a statement. O'Connor, also charged with computer intrusions related to takeovers of TikTok and Snapchat user accounts and for cyberstalking a juvenile victim, will be sentenced in the United States if convicted, it added.

