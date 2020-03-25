UrduPoint.com
Spain, Jordan, Singapore, Switzerland Leaders Join G20 Online COVID-19 Summit - Organizers

Spain, Jordan, Singapore, Switzerland Leaders Join G20 Online COVID-19 Summit - Organizers

The leaders of Spain, Jordan, Singapore and Switzerland, and representatives of nine international organizations will take part in the upcoming G20 online summit on COVID-19 coordinated response, which will be held on Thursday and will be chaired by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the organizers of the summit said in a press release

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2020) The leaders of Spain, Jordan, Singapore and Switzerland, and representatives of nine international organizations will take part in the upcoming G20 online summit on COVID-19 coordinated response, which will be held on Thursday and will be chaired by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the organizers of the summit said in a press release.

"G20 members will be joined by leaders from invited countries, Spain, Jordan, Singapore, and Switzerland, as well as international organizations; United Nations, World Bank Group, the World Health Organization and World Trade Organization, the Food and Agriculture Organization, the Financial Stability Board, the International Labour Organization, International Monetary Fund, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development," the press release, seen by Sputnik, read.

According to the press release, regional organizations will be represented by Vietnam, the chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations; South Africa, the chair of the African Union; the United Arab Emirates, the chair of the Gulf Cooperation Council; and Rwanda, the chair of the New Partnership for Africa's Development.

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that Russian President Vladimir Putin would take part in the summit.

