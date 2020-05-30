UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 10:49 PM

Spain Records 271 New COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours, Total Toll Reaches 239,228 - Authorities

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) Spain has confirmed 271 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours as the number of cases per day continues to increase since May 28, the country's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

The update brings the country's total tally to 239,228. Of these new cases, 95 were registered in Madrid and 88 in Catalonia. As for the increase in the number of fatalities and recoveries, the ministry no longer publishes the relevant data per day.

Over the past seven days, Spain recorded 43 coronavirus-related fatalities, bringing the country's death toll to 27,125.

On April 28, the authorities introduced a four-stage plan for lifting the lockdown, with the regions moving from stage to stage based on their epidemiological situation.

The first round began on May 11.

After the gradual removal of some restrictions, the epidemiological situation in the country continues to improve, with small hotbeds of the disease being detected only in four regions - Ceuta, a Spanish autonomous city on the north coast of Africa bordered by Morocco; Lleida, a city in northeastern Catalonia; Totana, a municipality in the region of Murcia; and Cuenca, a city in the Castile-La Mancha autonomous community.

More Stories From World

