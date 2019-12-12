Spain river littered with dead fish after waste plant fire

(@FahadShabbir)

A river in Spain was littered with dead fish on Thursday, a day after a huge blaze engulfed a nearby industrial waste disposal plant near Barcelona, local officials said

"Some of the water used to extinguish the fire has reached the Besos river, greatly affecting its fauna," the Catalan Water Agency which manages water resources in the northeastern region of Catalonia said in a statement.

The agency said it had declared a state of emergency "to be able to act in the basin of the Besos river", which flows into the Mediterranean.

Spanish television showed images of people collecting dead carp and eels from the river, as well as of fish lying on their sides in shallow water, struggling to breathe.