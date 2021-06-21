UrduPoint.com
Spain To Approve Pardons For Jailed Separatist Catalan Politicians On June 22 - Sanchez

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 09:12 PM

Spain to Approve Pardons for Jailed Separatist Catalan Politicians on June 22 - Sanchez

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday that he would propose on June 22 the approval of pardons to imprisoned pro-independence Catalan leaders to the Council of Ministers

BARCELONA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2021) Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Monday that he would propose on June 22 the approval of pardons to imprisoned pro-independence Catalan leaders to the Council of Ministers.

"Tomorrow, thinking about the constitutional spirit of concord, I will propose to the Council of Ministers to grant pardon to the nine convicted of the 'process' [a set of social and political events aimed at achieving independence] who are in prison today," Sanchez said in his speech, titled "Reunion: a project for the future of all Spain" in Barcelona.

The Spanish government believes that this measure will serve to deflate the conflict with Catalonia over the 2017 independence referendum, deemed illegal by Madrid.

Sanchez said the decision is not directed at the prisoners, who did not ask for pardon or show any regret, but at the whole of Catalan and Spanish society. In addition, he pointed out that the Spanish government did not expect that supporters of Catalan independence would renounce their ideals. However, they should do that under the law, the prime minister noted.

In October 2019, the Supreme Court sentenced 12 Catalan politicians and activists for organizing an unauthorized referendum on independence and issuing a unilateral declaration of independence. Nine people were found guilty of the mutiny and received sentences ranging from nine to thirteen years in prison. Three were found guilty of insubordination and given fines.

