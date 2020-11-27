Spain to Inoculate 2.5Mln People in Сare Homes in First COVID Vaccination Phase - Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Spain will vaccinate about 2.5 million people working and residing in care homes in the first phase of inoculations against COVID-19, which will last from January to March, Health Minister Salvador Illa said at a briefing on Friday.

According to the minister, all citizens of the country will be divided into 15 groups to start vaccination against COVID-19, which will be held in three phases.

The second phase will last from March to June and the third will be held during the summer.

According to the minister, the groups have been divided based on the criteria of mortality risk, exposure to disease, socioeconomic impact and disease transmission.

To date, Spain has registered over 1.6 million positive COVID-19 cases, including 44,374 people who have died.