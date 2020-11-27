UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spain To Inoculate 2.5Mln People In Сare Homes In First COVID Vaccination Phase - Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

Spain to Inoculate 2.5Mln People in Сare Homes in First COVID Vaccination Phase - Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) Spain will vaccinate about 2.5 million people working and residing in care homes in the first phase of inoculations against COVID-19, which will last from January to March, Health Minister Salvador Illa said at a briefing on Friday.

According to the minister, all citizens of the country will be divided into 15 groups to start vaccination against COVID-19, which will be held in three phases.

The second phase will last from March to June and the third will be held during the summer.

According to the minister, the groups have been divided based on the criteria of mortality risk, exposure to disease, socioeconomic impact and disease transmission.

To date, Spain has registered over 1.6 million positive COVID-19 cases, including 44,374 people who have died.

Related Topics

Died Salvador Spain January March June All From Million

Recent Stories

MediaTek set to Power Premium Gaming Smartphones i ..

8 minutes ago

Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at New Zealand for threat ..

12 minutes ago

ATC reserves decision in illegal financing case

10 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

10 minutes ago

'Kavan' elephant to be shifted Cambodia on Nov 29: ..

10 minutes ago

Mehran University to bear academic expense of a de ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.