Spain's BBVA Says In Merger Talks With Sabadell

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 11:54 PM

Spain's BBVA says in merger talks with Sabadell

Spain's second-largest bank BBVA said Monday it was in talks with smaller rival Banco Sabadell over a possible tie-up that could create the country's largest lender

Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ):Spain's second-largest bank BBVA said Monday it was in talks with smaller rival Banco Sabadell over a possible tie-up that could create the country's largest lender.

"No decision has been taken in relation to this potential merger and there is no certainty that it will arrive," the bank said in a statement just hours after announcing that it was selling its US unit for $11.6 billion (9.7 billion euros).

