MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) A 4.8 magnitude earthquake has occurred on the Canary island of La Palma, the most powerful since the volcanic eruption, the National Institute of Geography reported.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 39 km (24 miles) late Tuesday. Tremors were felt on the neighboring islands of Tenerife and Gomera, Ruben Lopez, an expert at the Institute, said in an interview with the Spanish broadcaster TVE.

The quake comes as part of a series of tremors that has shaken the island in recent weeks, with the previous strongest quake of magnitude 4.6 registered on Monday by the Institute.

The La Palma volcano began erupting for ten consecutive days on September 19. On the night of September 29, the lava reached the ocean and formed a ledge, having covered an area of almost 800 hectares.

As a result of the eruption, nearly 2,000 buildings were damaged, and 7,000 residents were evacuated.