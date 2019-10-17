UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Constitutional Court Rejects Franco Family's Appeal To Halt Dictator's Exhumation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 11:20 PM

Spanish Constitutional Court Rejects Franco Family's Appeal to Halt Dictator's Exhumation

The Spanish Constitutional Court did not accept the appeal put forward by the family of dictator Francisco Franco, who ruled the country from 1939 until his death in 1975, against the Supreme Court's decision to exhume his remains

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) The Spanish Constitutional Court did not accept the appeal put forward by the family of dictator Francisco Franco, who ruled the country from 1939 until his death in 1975, against the Supreme Court's decision to exhume his remains.

In late September, the Supreme Court decided that the dictator's remains could be exhumed without issue. Later, acting Deputy Prime Minister Carmen Calvo said that Franco's remains would be reburied by October 25. Members of the Franco family filed an appeal to the court's decision.

"The first section of the Constitutional Court unanimously decided to reject the appeal of the Francisco Franco Bahamonde family to ... a decision ... of the Supreme Court of September 30, 2019," the ruling says.

The document noted that the court found no violations of fundamental rights.

The exhumation of Franco was one of the first decisions Pedro Sanchez's socialist government made after coming to power in June 2018. In August of that year, the government adopted a decree amending the 2007 law on historical memory to say that the Valley of the Fallen memorial monument should only house the remains of people who died in the Spanish Civil War and not those of the late dictator, whose government oversaw thousands of executions.

The Franco family opposed the measure and proposed, as the only alternative, that the remains be moved to the crypt of Madrid's Almudena Cathedral where the dictator's daughter and son-in-law are buried. The authorities refused this option and decided to rebury Franco at the cemetery of El Pardo, alongside his late wife.

In June the Supreme Court agreed to postpone the exhumation a few days before it was supposed to happen until a decision on the merits of the Franco family's claim was made. The judges unanimously dismissed the lawsuit on September 24. On October 10, the court removed the last legal obstacles to exhumation.

The government will give Franco's family 48-hour notice of the exhumation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Supreme Court Died Wife Madrid June August September October 2018 2019 Dictator Church Family From Government Court

Recent Stories

UAE supporting Committee on World Food Security&#0 ..

1 hour ago

Russian Diplomats Apply for Burkov's Extradition - ..

2 minutes ago

Head of Libya's Presidential Council to Lead Libya ..

2 minutes ago

Estonian President Kaljulaid Praises Capability of ..

2 minutes ago

Don't afraid of tough time, good time in the offin ..

2 minutes ago

8 stolen motorcycles recovered in Rawalpindi

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.