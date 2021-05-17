UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Spanish Court Closes Probe Into Alleged Russian Meddling In 2017 Catalan Crisis - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 08:16 PM

Spanish Court Closes Probe Into Alleged Russian Meddling in 2017 Catalan Crisis - Reports

Spain's National High Court has discontinued a secret investigation into the alleged malign influence of Russia in the actions of supporters of Catalonia's independence, the elDiario.es online newspaper reported on Monday

MADRID (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th May, 2021) Spain's National High Court has discontinued a secret investigation into the alleged malign influence of Russia in the actions of supporters of Catalonia's independence, the elDiario.es online newspaper reported on Monday.

The probe was launched in November 2019 following a police report that warned of alleged Russian interference in the referendum. The case was sent to the archive in July 2020, but the fact became known only now.

The case of the alleged presence of Russian spies in Catalonia ahead of the October 1 referendum on the region's independence in 2017 was closed due to the absence of "minimal evidence of a crime," the newspaper reported, citing the court's verdict.

The court decided to discontinue the investigation, taking into account the position of the prosecutor's office that reproached the police for only presenting media reports and testimonies from one informant.

Deputy Prosecutor-General Miguel Angel Carballo was against the probe and asked the court to close the case.

In November 2019, Spain's El Pais newspaper published three materials on its front page on alleged malign influence of Russia in Catalonia citing sources and referencing older publications, while giving no concrete evidence of such interference. The newspaper reported, among other things, that Spain's High Court was looking into alleged activity of a separatist group in Catalonia linked to the Russian intelligence services, but the probe has been kept secret. El Pais then mentioned Russian media and the New York Times as sources.

Moscow has repeatedly denied allegations of meddling in other countries' internal affairs, pointing to the lack of proof. It also declared support for the territorial integrity of Spain, calling the Catalan crisis Spain's internal affair.

Related Topics

Police Russia Independence New York Spain July October November 2017 2019 2020 Media From Court

Recent Stories

Russia's Eurovision Contestant Says Unperturbed by ..

4 minutes ago

Moscow Expects Second Russia-Africa Summit to Be H ..

4 minutes ago

HCCI appreciates HDA's clean, green campaign

4 minutes ago

NAB chairman orders probe into Rawalpindi Ring Roa ..

4 minutes ago

TiE to shine Flame of entrepreneurship with its Gl ..

1 hour ago

Hearings in Gazprom-PGNiG Dispute on Gas Prices fo ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.