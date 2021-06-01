Spanish Prime Minister Calls Pressure From Morocco Over Separatist Chief Unacceptable

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Madrid maintains that Rabat allowed thousands of undocumented migrants to cross into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in an attempt to put pressure on Spain after Ghali, the leader of the pro-independence Polisario Front in Western Sahara, was admitted into a hospital in Spain to undergo treatment for COVID-19. For its part, the Moroccan Foreign Ministry earlier criticized Spain, saying that the essence of the crisis between the two countries as a whole lay within the issue of Western Sahara, which Morocco regards as its territory. In particular, Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Burita accused Spain of instigating the crisis and trying to spread it across Europe.

"It is unacceptable for the [Moroccan] government to say that there is an attack on the borders, in Spain's case, that the borders were opened to allow 10,000 migrants to enter the Spanish city of Ceuta in less than 48 hours because of differences in foreign policy," Sanchez said at a press conference.

He urged Morocco to consider relations with Spain from a strategic point of view and adhere to a more constructive approach, with respect and trust toward Madrid, stressing that the North African nation had "no greater and better ally in the EU than Spain."

Earlier in May, unprecedented number of migrants swimming around border barriers installed in the sea have crossed the Moroccan-Spanish border in Ceuta, located in northern Africa.

The Spanish Interior Ministry had to use extra army units to prevent migrants from entering the country, and so far most of them have been returned to Morocco. According to the latest official data, around 1,000 newly-arrived migrants remain in Ceuta.