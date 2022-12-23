UrduPoint.com

Spanish Prosecutors Archives Probe Into Deaths Of Dozens Of Migrants In Melilla

December 23, 2022

Spanish Prosecutors Archives Probe Into Deaths of Dozens of Migrants in Melilla

The Spanish prosecutor's office has archived an investigation into the deaths of several dozen migrants in the Spanish enclave of Melilla this summer, El Pais newspaper reported on Friday, citing the prosecutor's office

"From the entire investigative investigation, it cannot be concluded that the actions of the operational agents increased the risk to the life and physical integrity of migrants, for this reason, they cannot be charged with a crime of negligence," the office said.

Six months after the deadly clashes, Moroccan and Spanish authorities have no findings to share as the rights group continues to press the two governments to ensure justice for at least 37 sub-Saharan Africans who died on the border of Melilla on June 24.

Some 77 others are still unaccounted for.

Amnesty International has recently said that Spain and Morocco are yet to take responsibility for dozens of deaths and disappearances of African migrants.

Amnesty said it had shared a summary of its findings with both governments in November but they never responded. Neither government has released preliminary results of any investigations or CCTV footage from any of the many cameras along the border, nor have they announced that they are probing the use of force by border staff.

