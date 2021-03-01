(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) The Spanish prosecutor's office has requested that five years and three months be added to the sentence of Spanish rapper Pablo Hasel for instigating an assault on the municipal government building in March 2018, media reported on Monday.

The indictment presented by the prosecution to the court stated that the rapper, accompanied by ten other people, was part of a group that instigated and led an assault on the government sub-delegation building in Lleida. The attack was an act of protest against the arrest of Catalonia's ex-leader Carles Puigdemont in Germany a few hours prior, El Mundo stated. According to the newspaper, as a result of these actions the building and several police vehicles were damaged, and four members of the local police force were injured.

"In cooperation with yet unidentified persons, [the defendants] pushed the police lines towards the building, shouting and inciting at least 3,000 other protesters to follow," the prosecution stated.

In light of these events, the prosecutor's office has accused Pablo Hasel and the ten other defendants of threatening public order, assaulting government officials, causing bodily harm and damages to property. In total, these charges carry a sentence of five years and three months in prison and a fine, the newspaper said.

On February 16, Hasel was arrested and sentenced to nine months in jail on charges of glorifying terrorism and denigrating the monarchy in his songs and posts on social media. The case has sparked country-wide protests and clashes with the police. Over 100 people were detained and dozens were injured, including a woman who lost an eye after being shot at with rubber bullets by the police.

Facing massive backlash from both Spanish citizens and international organizations, the country's authorities have announced their plans to ease the restrictions and review the freedom of speech laws.