Special Russian Plane Lands in Prague as 18 Expelled Diplomats About to Leave Czechia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) An Il-96 plane from the Russian special flying detachment Rossiya on Monday landed in Prague, according to the tracking website FlightRadar, from where 18 diplomats expelled by the Czech Republic will depart later in the day.

According to the website, the aircraft landed in the Czech capital's airport at 12:21 GMT.

On Saturday, Prague announced that 18 Russian diplomats would be expelled from the country on suspicion of being officers of Russia's special services.

According to Prime Minister Andrej Babis, the reason for such a move is the suspicion that Russian military intelligence officers were involved in the 2014 explosion of an ammunition depot in Vrbetice, which killed two Czech nationals.

In response, Moscow on Sunday expelled 20 Czech diplomats, who were given 24 hours to leave Russia.