Sri Lankan Authorities Extend State of Emergency - Reports

(@imziishan)

The Sri Lankan authorities have extended the state of emergency in the country, which was imposed following deadly terror attacks in April, local media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) The Sri Lankan authorities have extended the state of emergency in the country, which was imposed following deadly terror attacks in April , local media reported on Monday.

The state of emergency has been extended to August 22, the Daily news newspaper reported citing the government's gazette.

On Easter Sunday, April 21, Sri Lanka was hit by a series of deadly bombings that killed over 250 people and injured many more. The Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia) has reportedly claimed responsibility for the attacks.

In a massive counter-terrorism operation, which included a curfew and ban on major social networks and instant messaging apps, police claimed they had detained or killed all suspected perpetrators.