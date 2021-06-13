UrduPoint.com
St. Petersburg To Strengthen Sanitary Control Over Service Sector Amid COVID Rise - Gov.

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 10:00 PM

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2021) The St. Petersburg authorities will strengthen sanitary control over the compliance of the service sector enterprises with COVID-19 rules as infections as rising in the city, Governor Alexander Beglov said on Sunday.

"The St.

Petersburg Government will have to strengthen the measures of control over the work of service sector, up to suspending the work of enterprises in due course," Beglov said in the statement.

The governor reminded food facilities and shopping malls about their responsibilities on following safety regulations. The high alert regime was extended until July 12.

St. Petersburg has so far registered 450,730 COVID-19 cases and 14,898 deaths caused by the disease. The city is currently hosting the 2020 European Soccer Championship.

More Stories From World

