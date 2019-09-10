Stampede In Central Iraq Kills 30, Injures 100 During Religious Ceremony - Health Ministry
Tue 10th September 2019 | 08:10 PM
BAGHDAD (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) Thirty people died and 100 others sustained injuries as a result of a stampede and suffocation during a religious ceremony in central Iraq's governorate of Karbala, a spokesman for the Iraqi Health Ministry Seif Badra said Tuesday.
"Thirty people were killed and 100 were injured in the incident," the spokesman said in a statement.
He added that the death toll was expected to rise further.