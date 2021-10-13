UrduPoint.com

Star Trek's Shatner Space-bound With Blue Origin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 12 minutes ago Wed 13th October 2021 | 07:26 PM

Star Trek's Shatner space-bound with Blue Origin

"Star Trek" actor William Shatner is set to boldly go where no 90-year-old has gone before when he blasts off to space Wednesday on Blue Origin's second crewed mission

Launch Site One, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :"Star Trek" actor William Shatner is set to boldly go where no 90-year-old has gone before when he blasts off to space Wednesday on Blue Origin's second crewed mission.

The Canadian -- who will forever be known to the sci-fi show's legion of "Trekkies" as Captain James Tiberius Kirk -- will take off from the company's West Texas base at 9:30 am (1430 GMT).

Countdown was paused for around 30 minutes for final checks, briefly delaying the launch.

Shatner will be joined on the New Shepard rocket by Blue Origin executive Audrey Powers, Planet Labs co-founder Chris Boshuizen, an Australian national, and Glen de Vries of clinical research platform Medidata Solutions.

Company founder Jeff Bezos was on hand to greet the crew members as they made their way up the launch tower and entered the spaceship.

The journey lasts around 11 minutes and will see the crew soar beyond the Karman Line -- the internationally recognized boundary of space, 62 miles (100 kilometers) high -- before the capsule floats back to Earth on parachutes for a gentle landing in the desert.

It's an action replay of the company's maiden human flight in July, which included Bezos and was seen as a breakthrough moment for the nascent space tourism sector.

This time around, nearly all attention will be focused on Shatner, who at 90 will become the oldest-ever astronaut, despite an appearance suggesting a man decades younger.

The intergalactic voyages of the USS Enterprise, commanded by Captain Kirk, helped turn American attention to the stars as the US space program was starting out.

"Captain Kirk... represents 'the final frontier' perhaps more than anyone else for a couple different generations of people, in the US and worldwide," screenwriter and Trek historian Marc Cushman told AFP.

Shatner, also known for his role as lawyer Denny Crane in "Boston Legal," among many others, has spoken in the past about an at-times difficult relationship with Star Trek and its fan culture.

But in recent years, the actor has leaned into the fame brought about by his most famous role.

"It looks like there's a great deal of curiosity in this fictional character, Captain Kirk," he said in a video released by Blue Origin.

"Let's go along with it and enjoy the ride." - Space tourism heating up - For Blue Origin, meanwhile, a second mission in less than three months represents another step forward as it tries to establish itself as space tourism's leading player.

Boshuizen and Vries will bring the company's total number of paying customers to three, after Dutch teen Oliver Daemen became the first during the first flight.

Competition in the sector is heating up.

Virgin Galactic, which offers a similar experience of a few minutes' weightlessness and a view of the Earth's curvature from the cosmos, launched its founder Richard Branson in July, a few days before Bezos.

And in September, SpaceX sent four private citizens on a three-day trip whizzing around the planet -- an altogether more ambitious, but also likely far more expensive endeavor.

"We're just at the beginning -- but how miraculous that beginning is, how extraordinary it is to be part of that beginning," said Shatner in his video message.

For many space enthusiasts, Shatner's voyage is a fitting coda for a pop culture phenomenon that inspired generations of astronauts, scientists and engineers.

The show has had a long-running association with NASA, whose scientists were sent early scripts to vet their accuracy, according to Cushman, the writer.

"Those scientists, as well as nearly everyone at those space agencies, were avid Star Trek watchers, and they well understood that the popularity of the series helped spark growing interest and funding for the space program," he said.

Another mega-fan: Bezos himself.

The Amazon founder shared an Instagram post of Star Trek artwork he made when he was nine years old, which included a communication device that influenced flip phone design decades later.

Bezos has said Amazon's Alexa voice assistant was inspired by the conversational computer on the Enterprise, and he even made a cameo as an alien in the 2016 film "Star Trek Beyond," sporting an egg-shaped head.

Related Topics

Film And Movies Company Man Enterprise Boston SpaceX July September 2016 Post All From Instagram

Recent Stories

Secretary Women Development inaugurates Women Expo ..

Secretary Women Development inaugurates Women Expo

8 minutes ago
 Seven die in makeshift goldmine collapse in DR Con ..

Seven die in makeshift goldmine collapse in DR Congo's east

8 minutes ago
 Muratov Will Not Be Recognized as Foreign Agent in ..

Muratov Will Not Be Recognized as Foreign Agent in Russia if He Will Not Break L ..

8 minutes ago
 National Assembly body on Narcotics Control expres ..

National Assembly body on Narcotics Control expresses concern over spread of nar ..

12 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court to hear NAB's appeal against ..

Islamabad High Court to hear NAB's appeal against Maryam, Capt. Safdar's bails o ..

12 minutes ago
 China opposes Indian Vice President's visit to Aru ..

China opposes Indian Vice President's visit to Arunachal Pradesh

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.