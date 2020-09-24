UrduPoint.com
State Dept. Comments On Putin's Idea Of Green Corridors Look Incompetent - Russian Embassy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 08:10 AM

State Dept. Comments on Putin's Idea of Green Corridors Look Incompetent - Russian Embassy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin's idea to create "green corridors" for commerce without trade wars and sanctions does not imply Moscow's desire to increase food imports to Russia, the State Department's comments on this issue seem incompetent, the Russian Embassy in the United States said.

State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said earlier she believed the concept of "green corridors" was wrong. She wrote on Twitter: "'Green Corridors' are a misnomer”food, medicines, and PPE are not subject to U.S. sanctions. Russia has embargoed many U.S. agricultural exports, as retaliation for U.S. and EU sanctions for Russia's illegal actions in Ukraine.

To import more food, Russia can lift its embargo."

The Russian Embassy responded on Twitter: "#ICYMI, @statedeptspox, "Green corridors" initiative was first voiced at #G20 emergency summit on March 26. It's not about Russia. When you don't have an Agricultural AttachÃ© in Moscow, who can report about @Russia's booming food export, your message looks rather incompetent."

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking on Tuesday at the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, said that Russia's proposal to introduce "green corridors" for trade without wars and sanctions, including for food, was now especially relevant.

