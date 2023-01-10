UrduPoint.com

State Dept. Declines Comment On Reports Of Bolsonaro's Hospitalization In US

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2023 | 01:50 AM

State Dept. Declines Comment on Reports of Bolsonaro's Hospitalization in US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2023) The State Department is aware of reports that former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was hospitalized in the United States, but it will not comment on them, spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.

"I am aware of the reports that he has been hospitalized," Price told a briefing. "Of course, he is a private citizen, so we wouldn't comment on that from here."

Bolsonaro has been admitted to AdventHealth Celebration hospital in the US state of Florida with severe abdominal pain, Brazilian newspaper Globo reported earlier in the day. The report comes a day after the ex-president's supporters stormed government buildings in Brasilia in protest of the 2022 presidential election results, which saw the former leftist president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva reclaiming the top office.

In late December, Bolsonaro went to the US to spend New Year's Eve at former US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

Bolsonaro neither participated in the inauguration of his successor Lula da Silva on January 1 nor intended to hand over the presidential sash.

Bolsonaro has had health problems since an assassination attempt in 2018, when he was stabbed during a campaign rally in the town of Juiz de Fora, about 125 miles north of Rio de Janeiro, nearly a month before the election. The knife damaged the mesenteric artery, which provides blood supply to the intestines. He underwent several surgeries afterward.

Related Topics

Election Protest Trump Juiz De Fora Brasilia Rio De Janeiro Price Florida United States January December 2018 From Government Top Blood

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 19th Sharjah Poet ..

Sharjah Ruler attends opening of 19th Sharjah Poetry Festival

6 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed attends 46th Arab Police and Securi ..

Saif bin Zayed attends 46th Arab Police and Security Leaders Conference in Abu D ..

36 minutes ago
 DIFC hosts over 250 companies managing assets wort ..

DIFC hosts over 250 companies managing assets worth $450 billion

36 minutes ago
 Lukoil Agrees to Sell Isab Refinery in Italy to G. ..

Lukoil Agrees to Sell Isab Refinery in Italy to G.O.I. Energy

2 hours ago
 Negotiations Between UK Health Minister, Trade Uni ..

Negotiations Between UK Health Minister, Trade Unions Fail Due to Gov't Position ..

2 hours ago
 Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

Gareth Bale announces retirement from football

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.