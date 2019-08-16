UrduPoint.com
Stockholm Public Transport Website Hit By Massive DDoS Attack - Company

Fri 16th August 2019 | 11:22 PM

STOCKHOLM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) Stockholm Public Transport (SL), a company in charge of bus and rail service in the Swedish capital, has announced that its website was hit by a powerful DDoS attack on Friday.

"This is the biggest attack in years.

At the moment, I do not want to speculate on what it is linked to, but it is not unusual for the company," SL spokeswoman Elin Lindstroem told the Dagens Nyheter newspaper.

Users started experiencing issues with access to the website at around 3:00 p.m. local time (13:00 GMT). A special mobile app for buying tickets and planning routes has been unavailable. The attack has also affected electronic information panels in the subway and at bus stops that show the time left before the arrival of transport.

It has not been announced yet who is responsible for the attack.

