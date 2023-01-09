Stoltenberg, Danish Foreign Minister to Hold Meeting on Tuesday - NATO

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will hold a meeting with Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen on Tuesday, NATO said on Monday.

"On Tuesday, 10 January 2023, the NATO Secretary General, Mr. Jens Stoltenberg, will meet with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Denmark, Mr.

Lars Lokke Rasmussen, at NATO Headquarters," the bloc said in a statement.

The statement did not specify the topics that the parties would discuss during their meeting.

Denmark is an active member of NATO and constantly takes part in the bloc's military training missions. The country's contingent is also deployed as part of multinational battalions in the Baltic countries, including in Estonia, Lithuania, and Latvia.