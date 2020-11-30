UrduPoint.com
Stoltenberg Says Joe Biden Has Wide Experience In Security Issues, Committed To NATO

Faizan Hashmi 55 seconds ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

Stoltenberg Says Joe Biden Has Wide Experience in Security Issues, Committed to NATO

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2020) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that projected US President-elect Joe Biden is very experienced in the sphere of security and is committed to cooperation within NATO.

On Monday, Stoltenberg held a virtual press conference at NATO Headquarters to brief the media ahead of the meeting of NATO ministers of foreign affairs planned for December 1-2.

"We have known each other for a long time, his background as a vice president and as a former chairman of the senate foreign relations committee gives him a lot of experience when it comes to security issues in general, and NATO in particular," Stoltenberg said.

The secretary added that he was eager to start working with Biden in the near future, and stressed that the projected president-elect expressed commitment to the alliance.

"And I know Joe Biden as a very committed supporter of the cooperation, the bond between North America and Europe, and of NATO. I am looking forward to working with him and also with Kamala Harris, a vice president-elect, and they have both expressed strong support to NATO," Stoltenberg said.

Major US media outlets have projected Democratic nominee Joe Biden to be the winner of the November 3 presidential election. Official results are yet to be announced. US President Donald Trump has said he would leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for Biden. Trump has repeatedly stated that his victory in the November presidential election was stolen via massive fraud.

