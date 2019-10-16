UrduPoint.com
Strong Magnitude-6.4 Quake Hits Philippines' Mindanao: USGS

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 06:06 PM

Strong magnitude-6.4 quake hits Philippines' Mindanao: USGS

A strong and shallow 6.4-magnitude quake hit the southern Philippines on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, sending hundreds rushing out of a shopping mall where local television said an elderly man was injured

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :A strong and shallow 6.4-magnitude quake hit the southern Philippines on Wednesday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said, sending hundreds rushing out of a shopping mall where local television said an elderly man was injured.

The man received treatment after being struck by a falling object during the early evening quake, ABS-CBN television reported from the scene.

The quake, which was 14 kilometres (8.6 miles) deep, was centred around 7.7 kilometres (4.

7 miles) from the city of Columbio on Mindanao island at 7:37 pm (1137 GMT), according to the US monitor.

Chief Philippine government seismologist Renato Solidum advised residents to check their homes for possible damage.

He said there was no risk of a tsunami because it occurred inland, and there were no immediate reports of serious damage.

The Philippines is part of the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches from Japan through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

