Subianto Claims 'victory For All Indonesians' In Presidential Vote
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2024 | 07:37 PM
Former general Prabowo Subianto claimed victory in Indonesia's presidential election Wednesday as preliminary results put him well ahead of his two rivals to lead Southeast Asia's biggest economy
Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Former general Prabowo Subianto claimed victory in Indonesia's presidential election Wednesday as preliminary results put him well ahead of his two rivals to lead Southeast Asia's biggest economy.
"All counts, all pollsters... showed figures that Prabowo-Gibran won in one round," he told a cheering crowd at a packed arena in central Jakarta, referring to his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka.
"This victory should be a victory for all Indonesians."
Official results are not due until next month but at least four government-approved groups -- making projections based on official early tallying -- showed Subianto winning a clear majority in one round.
Polls have long shown the fiery defence minister to be the favourite for the presidency after he pledged to carry on the agenda of popular outgoing leader Joko Widodo.
While claiming victory, Subianto stressed "we must still wait for KPU's official result", referring to the election commission.
Recent Stories
CM orders foolproof security for PSL-9
DC imposes ban on use of motor bikes in Dara
4 killed, 8 injured in road accident in Sargodha
US Deputy Chief of Mission calls on Mayor Karachi
Youngsters to watch for in PSL 9
CDA starts cleaning work of Khanpur Dam Canal
Saboteurs hit Iran pipelines disrupting gas supply: state media
Solid measure afoot for fisheries sector in Dera: DG
Best schoolteachers honoured
Israeli strikes in south Lebanon kill four civilians: security source
JUI-F chief invites PML-N supremo to sit in opposition with him
Five food processing facilities, eatery penalized
More Stories From World
-
Saboteurs hit Iran pipelines disrupting gas supply: state media11 minutes ago
-
Israeli strikes in south Lebanon kill four civilians: security source6 minutes ago
-
Turkish president arrives in Egypt for official visit4 minutes ago
-
S. Korea establishes diplomatic relations with Cuba4 minutes ago
-
Furious protesting Indian farmers stalled but defiant4 minutes ago
-
Spain, Ireland seek EU check on Israel's human rights record in Gaza2 hours ago
-
Turkish leader lands in Cairo on first visit in over a decade: Egypt TV1 hour ago
-
NATO showcases spending hikes in riposte to Trump2 hours ago
-
Ukraine's army chief warns of 'extremely difficult' front line2 hours ago
-
Israel military says 'begins series' of Lebanon air strikes2 hours ago
-
China Focus: Wedding bus a new fad among Chinese newlyweds3 hours ago
-
Fiji launches national policy on healthy eating to combat NCDs3 hours ago