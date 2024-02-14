Open Menu

Subianto Claims 'victory For All Indonesians' In Presidential Vote

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 14, 2024 | 07:37 PM

Subianto claims 'victory for all Indonesians' in presidential vote

Former general Prabowo Subianto claimed victory in Indonesia's presidential election Wednesday as preliminary results put him well ahead of his two rivals to lead Southeast Asia's biggest economy

Jakarta, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) Former general Prabowo Subianto claimed victory in Indonesia's presidential election Wednesday as preliminary results put him well ahead of his two rivals to lead Southeast Asia's biggest economy.

"All counts, all pollsters... showed figures that Prabowo-Gibran won in one round," he told a cheering crowd at a packed arena in central Jakarta, referring to his running mate Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

"This victory should be a victory for all Indonesians."

Official results are not due until next month but at least four government-approved groups -- making projections based on official early tallying -- showed Subianto winning a clear majority in one round.

Polls have long shown the fiery defence minister to be the favourite for the presidency after he pledged to carry on the agenda of popular outgoing leader Joko Widodo.

While claiming victory, Subianto stressed "we must still wait for KPU's official result", referring to the election commission.

Related Topics

Election Defence Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Jakarta Lead Indonesia Joko Widodo All Asia

Recent Stories

CM orders foolproof security for PSL-9

CM orders foolproof security for PSL-9

7 minutes ago
 DC imposes ban on use of motor bikes in Dara

DC imposes ban on use of motor bikes in Dara

7 minutes ago
 4 killed, 8 injured in road accident in Sargodha

4 killed, 8 injured in road accident in Sargodha

7 minutes ago
 US Deputy Chief of Mission calls on Mayor Karachi

US Deputy Chief of Mission calls on Mayor Karachi

7 minutes ago
 Youngsters to watch for in PSL 9

Youngsters to watch for in PSL 9

8 minutes ago
 CDA starts cleaning work of Khanpur Dam Canal

CDA starts cleaning work of Khanpur Dam Canal

11 minutes ago
Saboteurs hit Iran pipelines disrupting gas supply ..

Saboteurs hit Iran pipelines disrupting gas supply: state media

11 minutes ago
 Solid measure afoot for fisheries sector in Dera: ..

Solid measure afoot for fisheries sector in Dera: DG

11 minutes ago
 Best schoolteachers honoured

Best schoolteachers honoured

11 minutes ago
 Israeli strikes in south Lebanon kill four civilia ..

Israeli strikes in south Lebanon kill four civilians: security source

6 minutes ago
 JUI-F chief invites PML-N supremo to sit in opposi ..

JUI-F chief invites PML-N supremo to sit in opposition with him

6 minutes ago
 Five food processing facilities, eatery penalized

Five food processing facilities, eatery penalized

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World